Giannis Antetokounmpo, Loyalty and DNA

×

I got loyalty, gotroyalty inside my DNA.

Amidst the late afternoon brews and brats on the Fourth ofJuly, credible sources leaked that Gordon Hayward would soon be suiting up as aBoston Celtic. It was one of those blockbuster free agency moves that make theNBA’s offseason so tantalizing. One minute, you’re engrossed in a poolside barbeque;the next, you’re scouring Twitter for anything and everything basketballrelated.

The winners of Hayward’s decision are obvious: Boston, EasternConference competitiveness and borderline Western Conference playoff teams. Anotable loser, on the other hand: the small market NBA franchise.

The Utah Jazz drafted Hayward in 2010. Seven years, a stablefront office and a dedicated fanbase couldn’t keep the Butler alum in theBeehive State. But, he also endured five playoff-less seasons with the team.Maybe players do care more about winning than anything else.

Recent history says otherwise. Kyrie Irving wants to leave aperpetually Finals bound LeBron James and the city of Cleveland in search ofgreater on-court responsibility. Paul Millsap abandoned Atlanta and a securedplayoff appearance in the shoddy East to experiment in Denver. The list goeson.

Then, there’s Giannis Antetokounmpo.

My DNA not forimitation, your DNA an abomination.

On July 6, Adrian Wojnarowski, in the context of Hayward’s departure,told ESPN’s Ryen Russillo, “You don’t think Giannis has been watching what wenton [in Milwaukee’s front office] for the last several months… He’s watching it.And the clock has started. Everybody in the league is trying to figure out howthey are going to get him out of there. That has started.”

Boom, NBA Twitter frenzy. What else can be expected fromWojnarowski’s unintended, but nevertheless unnecessary,statement-of-the-obvious fear mongering? Sports media sees a prime opportunityfor click bait, and suddenly, the Association’s followers assume Antetokounmpois already on his way out of Milwaukee.

Salute the truth, whenthe prophet say…

But wait. Who else but the Greek Freak to salvage Bucksfans’ dissipating sanity in one, wholesome tweet.

I got loyalty inside my DNA 🦌 GiannisAntetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) July 7, 2017

Chills. Goosebumps. What a classic Antetokounmpo moment. Heloves Milwaukee and listens toKendrick Lamar. This freaking guy. But still, an ominous feeling persists. Veryfew solid NBA players, stars and superstars included, play with only one teamfor their entire career. It just doesn’t happen. Can our Greek Freak, PointGod, and franchise centerpiece be the exception?

First off, not a single individual should be worried aboutan Antetokounmpo exodus just yet. The Milwaukee Bucks control his fate for thenext four seasons. Barring an enormous organization gaffe, Antetokounmpo will bea Buck for the next four Milwaukee campaigns.

Despite the unlikeliness of Antetokounmpo demanding a trade,the Bucks organization needs to be smart leading up to his free agency. Herelies the harsh truth in Wojnarowski’s comments. Right now, Wesley Edens, MarcLasry and Jamie Dinan are in the spotlight for the wrong reason after theirgeneral manager fiasco. And it is evident that Antetokounmpo is watching.

During an event in the Philippines, a fan asked aboutAntetokounmpo’s thoughts on KD’s departure from OKC in relation to hisunofficial pledge of fealty. Here is the Greek Freak’s response:

“A guy might want to stay on a team, but if the team doesn’tdo the right things and the right moves for the player to become great… it’snot up to the player”

Antetokounmpo’s response can be taken as a mix betweenplayer-player respect and addressing aspects of his own situation. He’s notexactly backtracking on his infamous tweet, but he’s explaining howorganizational irresponsibility can overcome loyalty. Loyalty should not be acareer death wish.

Before free agency hits, however, Antetokounmpo will almostdefinitely be eligible for the Designated Player Veteran Extension in the 2020offseason. This allows the Bucks to offer Antetokounmpo more money and securitythan any other prospective team. It’s the supermax deals that James Harden andJohn Wall recently agreed to. If Milwaukee performs as well as Houston andWashington has in the playoffs with their respective stars, Antetokounmpo maybe more willing to sign on long-term. It’d definitely be a wonderful start forkeeping the Greek Freak in town.

I got millions, I gotriches buildin’ in my DNA.

These are just the facts of the circumstance. But moneyisn’t always everything. Ask David West, Dirk Nowitzki and Kevin Durant, toname a few. It comes down to the basic concept that every human is different.Their desires, ambitions and needs vary depending on their character, which, inturn, is built upon their DNA and upbringing. Some players do value winning andmoney, but others appreciate change, stability or loyalty. If Antetokounmpo’stweet runs parallel to his true feelings, the Milwaukee Bucks are in businessfor a long, long time.

My gut tells me that Antetokounmpo’s genetics are laced withloyalty. It’s no secret that Antetokounmpo lived a tough life in Greece. Beingillegal Nigerian immigrants, his parents struggled to find well paying jobs inan unwelcoming country. He sold trinkets on the street to help his familybarely make ends meet. We know how the story goes. First, basketball found him.Then, the Bucks found him.

I got power, poison,pain, and joy inside my DNA.

Antetokounmpo was destined for greatness with or without theBucks’ risky 2013 NBA Draft selection. But still, it was Milwaukee that gavehim that first major opportunity. Now, he lives pleasantly in Cream City, alongsidehis parents and girlfriend, enjoying the life of a low-key NBA superstar.

Again, let me be perfectly clear: Antetokounmpo didn’t needthe Bucks’ help. He is his own, self-made man; he owes Milwaukee nothing.

But who knows how Antetokounmpo thinks? Milwaukee was his andhis family’s first taste of a financially, socially and politically comfortablelife (and his beloved smoothie). Presumably, he has deep connections toindividuals in and around the Bucks organization -- a well documented one beinghis relationship with Bucks assistant coach Sean Sweeney. To put it simply, thebeginning of Antetokounmpo’s new life is founded in the roots of Milwaukee.

This is what sets him apart from the Gordon Haywards, KevinDurants and Chris Pauls of the NBA world. If these guys made difficultdecisions in deciding to leave their incumbent teams, Antetokounmpo’s decisionis going to be on the verge of impossible.

I got hustle though,ambition, flow, inside my DNA.

Antetokounmpo radiates loyal vibes. Taking off myBucks-Fan-Vision, I find it difficult to imagine an NBA where Antetokounmpo isnot in the green and cream. Milwaukee loves him, but more importantly, he lovesMilwaukee. He wants to win an NBA Title with us. The Greek Freak has loyaltyinside his DNA.

This article was brought to you by Cream City Central, a sports website based in Milwaukee that covers the Bucks, Brewers, Packers, Badgers and Golden Eagles. This article was written by staff writer Matthew Contaldi of Boston College. You can find more articles from them here. You can also find them on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.