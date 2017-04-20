Major Opportunity Brewing for Bucks after 1-1 Split in Toronto

×

The NBA Playoffs are in full swing and they have officiallymade their way to Milwaukee, where the Bucks will host the Toronto Raptors forgame three tonight followed by game four on Saturday afternoon. Going back tomy playoff preview last week, it wasimportant for the Bucks to steal game one or two in order to grab home courtadvantage in the series. While it would have been nice to escape the Air CanadaCentre with a 2-0 lead, beggars can’t be choosers and getting away with one ismore than they could have asked for. With the Bradley Center set up to be in ablack out for game three tonight, the Bucks are hoping that the Raptors will befearing the deer by night’s end.

Game One Statement

The Milwaukee Bucks stole the spotlight with the first upsetwin of the playoffs. Not only did they steal game one in Toronto, but they didit in dominating fashion as they outscored the Raptors 51-32 in the second halfto win 97-83. Giannis Antetokounmpohad a statement performance as he finished with 28 points, eight rebounds,three assists, two steals and a block, which resulted in a technical that wasrightfully rescinded after further review from the league office.

The Bucks definitely surprised the 2016 Eastern ConferenceFinals runner-up Raptors, who have now lost nine straight game ones in theplayoffs. Their physicality sent a message that they weren’t satisfied withjust making the postseason. Giannis’ performance was validation of theincredible year he’s having as he continues to transform into a superstar whileplayoff Greg Monroe left an imprintin his first ever playoff game finishing with 14 points, 15 rebounds, twoassists and a steal in 26 minutes off the bench. The rookies stepped up intheir debuts as well with Thon Makershowing off his length by getting three key blocks to start the third quarterwhile Malcolm Brogdon dropped asmooth 16 points, six rebounds, and two assists in 34 minutes. With Khris Middleton struggling to getthings going shooting wise (4-15), he dropped a team-high nine assists as hemade plays for guys like Tony Snelland Matthew Dellavedova, whocombined for 22 points on 7-20 shooting including knocking down four triples. Itwas a great team effort on both ends of the floor as they limited Toronto to36% shooting and just 21% from three.

As fun as that was for Milwaukee, who hadn’t won an openinground playoff game on the road since 1983, did they just wake a sleeping giant?Despite a big game one from DeMar DeRozan, who dropped a team-high 27 points togo along with eight rebounds, he didn’t get much help elsewhere. Serge Ibakawas the only other Raptor in double figures with 19 points on 8-14 shootingwhile fellow All-Star Kyle Lowry fell back into his playoff hole with just fourpoints on an abysmal 2-11 shooting. The Raptors bench of Patrick Patterson,P.J. Tucker and Corey Joseph played a combined 72 minutes while accounting forjust 13 points on 4-15 shooting. Toronto was able to outrebound the Bucks 47-43but lost the turnover battle 11-5 that led to 19 Milwaukee points. All in all,it was a forgettable performance on both ends of the floor for the Raptors, whowere able to bounce back in game two and even the series before heading to theland of cheese.

Game Two Slips Away

After taking the first punch, the Raptors responded in thebest way they could with a 106-100 win on Tuesday night. After a tough shootingperformance in game one, Toronto shot 48.1% from the field including making afranchise playoff record 14 triples on 29 attempts. They doubled their benchproduction by getting a combined 26 points on 9-18 shooting led by Corey Joseph’s11 points in 18 minutes. The Raptors set the tone early as they rallied aroundthe All-Star backcourt of Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan, who backed up his gameone performance with a team-high 23 points, seven rebounds and three assists.Lowry, on the other hand, was finally able to break out of his playoff slump bypouring in 22 points on 6-12 shooting while silencing his doubters by knockingdown a step-back dagger jumper over Malcolm Brogdon to give his team afour-point lead with under 10 seconds remaining. The Raptors also got anuplifting performance from Serge Ibaka, who scored 16 points to go along withseven rebounds and six assists in 36 minutes after almost being ruled out dueto an ankle sprain he suffered in game one.

The top plays as the Bucks battled the Raptorsâ€‹ to the end in Game 2!!#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/ODkTPmFpgG â€” Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 19, 2017

It was a tough one to swallow for the Bucks, who wouldn’t goaway as they kept fighting back before ultimately running out of time. Despitea rough shooting night (9-24), Greek Freak kept his team in it with a game-high24 points along with 15 rebounds, seven assists and two steals. Even with 30points from their bench, including 18 from Moose and 20 from Khris Middleton,Milwaukee still couldn’t make enough plays when it mattered the most. Sure, therefs may have made some questionable calls in favor of the Raptors, but this isno time to make excuses. The effort was there and the Bucks made Toronto earnthis one to the last whistle.

Questionable Calls

Speaking of questionable calls, a couple things that got myattention had to do with coach Kidd’s rotations specifically in game two.First, the lack of Michael Beasley, who played just six minutes in game onewhile receiving a â€˜DNP-Coach’s Decision’ in game two. Mirza Teletovic, however,has now played a combined 19 minutes in both games while going 0-4 from thefield and 0-2 from downtown. I understand the threat of playing Telly, who canget hot at any moment, but Beas poses a better all-around scoring threat withthe strength to body up the Raptors bigs on both ends of the floor.

Secondly, I found myself scratching my head as Tony Snell,who was 5-7 from the field including 4-6 from three for 14 points, was on thebench for the final five minutes of game two in favor of Matthew Dellavedova,who scored just seven points on 3-10 shooting and 1-4 from three in 22 minutes.The only thing I can come up with is that Kidd wanted an extra ball handler onthe floor in Delly, who is also known for his pestering defense on opposingpoint guards. However, Delly is a mere 6’3” while Snell is 6’8” and an aboveaverage defender in his own right. With the Raptors having the size advantage,it seems like common sense to have your biggest and best defenders on the floorat the end of the game. Not to mention, he was having a much more efficientnight on the offensive end.

Bucks Must Protecttheir House

That being said, it’s time to move on and focus on the taskat hand. Milwaukee has a major opportunity in front of them and it startstonight in front of their home fans.

The Bucks understand that they are in a unique position.They now have full control of home court advantage throughout the rest of theseries, meaning they can take the series in six games if they win all theirgames at home. As great as that sounds, they still have a lot of work to do.Stealing game one was fun, but it means nothing if they let Toronto come intotheir house and steal one back. They must up the intensity from start to finishand keep the pressure on the higher seed. If you told me at the start of Marchwhen the Bucks were 26-33 that they would be in this position, I would havelaughed at you. However, here they are with a chance to earn the respect theyhave been craving. If they want to prove they are ready to take that next step,now is the time to go out and make it happen. No longer is it time to own thefuture. The future is now. Fear the Deer.