Reader's Digest, the known authority of sports, has compiled a list of the best football stadiums. The list ranges from high school to pro stadiums and Wisconsin holds two spots and a third in an honorary sort of way.

Not a bad way to represent, Badger State!

The list includes Camp Randall, Lambeau Field and the Rose Bowl, but Wisconsin is in great company with Notre Dame Stadium, The Big House and Tiger Stadium at LSU.

Lambeau, in fact, is the only pro stadium on the list.