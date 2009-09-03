Almost forgot...

Wrote this down during the Vikings preseason game last week - aka, the return of the Favremonster - and put the note in a drawer and forgot about it.

But it's just too good not to share -

Ari Wolfe, a local play-by-play guy in MN, said "As far as I'm concerned, the Vikings took 43 sacks last year - that's unconscionable. Having Brett Favre there will reduce that number by one-third."

So an aged quarterback who hasn't been to preseason camp in two years, has a penchant for holding onto the ball too long, and has never been known for his mobility is going to keep your team from getting sacks?

Those of us who watched Aaron Rodgers run for his life most of last season behind a porous offensive line know that the people who think the Packers would have been better with Favre are nuts or delusional. Favre would have spent more than his fair share of last season on his ass and his old bones would have been aching and pretty useless for it.

I hate to break it to you, Minnesota, but while Favre will bring you many things you didn't have when Tavaris Jackson was your quarterback, mobility and the ability to evade sacks is not one of them.