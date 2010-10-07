Barnett Out for Season?

A wrist injury suffered during last week's Lions game could require season-ending surgery for Nick Barnett.

A second opinion is being sought, but Barnett does not appear to be optimistic.

Desmond Bishop will likely take Barnett's spot on the field

Additionally, several players sat out of Wednesday's practice with injuries.

Linebacker Brandon Chillar (Shoulder), tackle Mark Tauscher (shoulder), cornerback Sam Shields (calf), safety Nick Collins (knee), left tackle Chad Clifton (knee) and cornerback Charles Woodson (toe) all sat out.

If Collins is unable to go this weekend, it will mean two rookies will start in the secondary, as the other starter was Morgan Burnett, who tore his ACL