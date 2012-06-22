Brewers DFA Maysonet, Perez

The Brewers designated Edwin Maysonet for assignment today to make room on the roster for Cesar Izturis, who is returning from the DL.

Neither Maysonet nor Izturis are providing much in the way of offense for the team, so I suppose it's a horse apiece, but I feel like I prefer Maysonet.

In 66 PA in the majors, Maysonet hit .250/.297/.350.

Of course, before he hit the DL, Izturis was hitting .216/.242/.261 in 91 PA.

Juan Perez was DFA's in order to make room on the 40-man for new acquisition Livan Hernandez.

Perez was the odd man out in the bullpen, there just in case they ran out of arms. He was used for just seven innings and didn't do a whole lot in that time - 5.14 ERA with 10 Ks, 8 BB and 2 HR.

Hernandez is apparently going to be used out of the bullpen - since the Brewers don't really have anyone that can work long relief - or really, the sixth inning - at all.