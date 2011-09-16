Brewers name minor league players of the year

Taylor Green became the first player ever to be named the Brewers Minor League Player of the Year twice. He was named top prospect in 2007.

The Brewers call these awards Robin Yount Performance Awards.

Green had a rough 2008 and 2009 due to injury, so it's especially exciting that he was able to overcome that and return to top status on the team.

He is obviously someone the Brewers are interested in, since they brought him up to the major league squad on August 26, meaning he'd be eligible for the postseason roster. If they'd waited just a few days and called him up when rosters expanded (and I'm pretty sure) not use one of his options.

It was a curios callup. Many of us wanted Green up earlier in the season to give an alternative to the often struggling Casey McGehee. To have not done this all season, but then do it to make sure he was eligible for postseason was an interesting choice.

Michael Fiers was named minor league Pitcher of the Year.

Frankly, Fiers was a surprise pick over pitcher Wily Peralta.

Fiers went 13-3 with a 1.86 ERA between Double-A Huntsville and Nashville, and was at his best at the higher level. In two relief appearances and 10 starts with the Sounds, he was 8-0 with a 1.11 ERA.

Fiers was not initially called up, but the Brewers brought him up last week. He made his major league debut on Wednesday. He struggled a bit with control and got in a little trouble, but worked out of the jam and struck out Carlos Gonzalez and Jason Giambi to end the inning.

He also has an awesome move to first. Brewers fans haven't seen a guy with a move like that since Chris Capuano - but Cappy was a lefty. This move on Fiers was amazing - he picked a guy off first. It was very impressive.