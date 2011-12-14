Dave Begel should be ashamed

This article, written by Dave Begel, who it says is special to OnMilwaukee.com, is a travesty. There are no better words to describe the sexist drivel that Begel felt the need to put forth on the world.





Basically, Begel sets women\'s liberation back several years by suggesting things like the WNBA is inferior because the players clap \"furiously\" while men high-five.





I\'m not sure what\'s worse, Begel\'s sexism or that he felt he needed to write a column to tell us all about it. There are plenty of folks who don\'t like the WNBA. They don\'t write ridiculous, incoherent columns about it.





I can\'t decide if I\'m actually more appalled by how poor the writing of the column is, or if I\'m really actually quite gleeful that someone spewing such crap also comes off sounding as silly and uneducated as he seems.





Early on in the column he says he\'s not sure what the current name of the Milwaukee Arena is, but then he goes on to say that he used the internet to determine what time of the year the WBNA season takes place during.





So Google worked for one of these questions, but not the other? Or our writer, who goes way out of his way to tell us that he was doing his normal \"thorough research\" couldn\'t be bothered to type that second question into his browser.





According to Begel, the women are \"trying to play the men\'s game\" and should just stop, because they\'re so bad at it. Instead, he suggests they revert about 100 years and play by older rules. Of course, Begel suggests the women are boring to watch and then suggests a list of rules that sound even more boring.





Again, he used the internet to find these old rules, but was too important/busy/snarky/much of an ass to do so to find the name of the U.S. Cellular Arena - where UWM, the Milwaukee Wave and the roller derby play. If he really were a Milwaukee sports fan, he\'d have known that already.





Any major sports franchise is a boon to our city. If Begel isn\'t interested in them or going to games, he\'s welcome not to do so. Why he felt the need to go overboard letting us all know he wouldn\'t is a question we will probably never have answered.