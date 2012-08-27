DT Anthony Hargrove of Bounty-gate fame cut from Packers

Anthony Hargrove is implicated in the New Orleans Saints Bounty-gate accusations. Not only is he accused of taking money for hits on players, but he's also accused of lying to NFL investigators about the situation.

He played last season in Seattle and was signed by the Packers at the end of March. He was charged in the Bounty-gate scandal just about a month later and is suspended for the first eight games of the season.

Hargrove didn't play in the last pre-season game against Cincinnati and was taking snaps with the third and fourth lines.

Also cut by the team were wide receiver Andrew Brewer, safety Micah Pellerin, offensive tackle Herb Taylor and cornerback Dion Turner.