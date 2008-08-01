Favre to take deal?

A quick news search didn't reveal any confirmation, but the local radio just announced that Favre is prepared to take the $20 million buyout/marketing deal the Packers are offering.

The best I could find was this from a Canadian (?!) news source:

A potential marketing contract could be the ideal solution for everyone involved in what's become a very public dispute between retired quarterback Brett Favre and the Green Bay Packers, says his former head coach.

Mike McCarthy said on Friday that a $20-million US marketing deal doled out to Favre over 10 years might end the quarterback's comeback bid, which has seen him threaten to attend Packers training camp when the team is not planning for him to start.

"Brett needs to stay a part of football," McCarthy said after practice Friday morning. "Obviously, he's a part of the Green Bay Packers. This is really something that's been out there all along."

Reports of the marketing deal began to surface on Wednesday night, which was interpreted by some as a last-minute bribe to keep the future hall of famer away from the Packers camp.

But McCarthy said that the deal has been on the table for months and that he had first heard about it at Favre's retirement news conference in March.

Favre, 38, said in a text message to ESPN reporter Ed Werder on Thursday night that he was considering the marketing deal.