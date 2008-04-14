Gabe Kapler is the man

× Yes, that really is Gabe Kapler in all his disturbing glory.

Muscle builder, minor league manager, Hebrew Hammer and the Brewers salvation in this Mets series.

Kapler homered for the second straight day yesterday on his way to a 3-4 day that featured the HR, two doubles, 3 RBIs and a walk. That homer is his 4th in just 26 at-bats.

Corey Hart also had a spectacular 4-5 day with an RBI and a run, but he doesn't have pictures like this out there (at least I hope not), so he's playing second fiddle.

Rickie Weeks homered and scored 3 runs from the leadoff spot.

The Brewers came back from a 6-2 deficit in the 4th to beat the Mets 9-7 and take the weekend series.

There wasn't a Brewers fan out there that didn't think the game was over when Suppan and some spectacularly bad defense gave the Mets a 6-2 lead in the 3rd inning.

But Jason Kendall continued his clutch hitting with a 2 RBI single in the 4th and Ryan Braun showed he was happy with the switch from the 4 spot to the 3 spot.

The Brewers had a rough first three innings defensively, with bobbled balls, missed stops and generally looking like they had no idea how to field. They buckled down, however, and turned 5 double plays in the next five innings to keep the 22 Mets baserunners in check (14 hits, 8 walks).

It was basically an ugly game all around, with the Brewers coming out on top. Not necessarily something to be proud of, but we did take the series and after the poor pitching performance by Suppan, Torres and Mota, we'll take what we can get. Gagne got his 3rd save - 2nd in a row, and that's something we can always be excited about.

They have today off and head to St. Louis for a showdown for first place Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.