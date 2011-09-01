Gamel NOT a September call-up

The rumors have said that the Brewers wouldn't be expanding the rosters too much once rosters expand to 40 players on September 1. They weren't kidding.

The Brewers called up just three players - and that's really being generous, since one of the call-ups is Carlos Gomez.

The other two are OF Logan Schafer and C Martin Maldonado.

Just a day after Ron Roenicke explained that he left struggling hitter Yuniesky Betancourt in the game to bunt because his bench was short, he calls up just 3 more players to add to that bench depth.

Mat Gamel seemed likely to be a call-up, as he has been the past two seasons. He's a power bat. Sure, he's a left-hander, which the bench has plenty of. And he's struggled in his few cups of coffee in the majors. But he is also likely to be on the Opening Day roster next year. Nashville's season is over by mid-week next week. I find it hard to fathom he's not on the major league roster this year. Postseason run or not, you've got to give at least a small thought to next season. Having Gamel in the majors this year helps him next year.

It's still possible that Gamel will be called up after Nashville's season ends.