Green Bay Packers Draft and free agent signings

At the end of the two days, the Packers' haul looks like this
Jordy Nelson, WR, Kansas State
Brian Brohm, QB, Louisville
Patrick Lee, CB, Auburn
Jermichael Finley, TE, Texas
Jeremy Thompson, DE, Wake Forest (who is apparently the brother of Packers tackle Orrin Thompson)
Josh Sitton, G/T, University of Central Florida
Breno Giacomini, T, Louisville
Matt Flynn, QB, LSU
Brett Swain, WR, San Diego State
Seven of our nine draftees were on the offensive side. Larry McCarren,while hosting a draft special asked Coach Mike McCarthy about it and hesaid "It's about time."
McCarren noted that McCarthy is known as a quarterbacks guru and wantedto know what McCarthy had to say about the quarterbacks Green Baydrafted.
Brohm: very consistant. He's a guy that does everything well. I likethe way he plays in the pocket. I think he'll fit very well in our 1back schemes.
Flynn: He's a winner. He's a national champion. He did a very good jobmanaging the offensive. It's a wide open offense with run and shoot andgadget plays and he managed it very well. He's very soundfundamentally. We had him rated a lot higher than we drafted him.
And just for stats sake, here's the Packers' pick breakdown:
1 30 Traded to Jets for New York's picks in rounds 2 (36) and 4 (113)
2 36 Jordy Nelson (Acquired from Jets)
2 56 Brian Brohm (Acquired from Browns for defensive tackle Corey Williams).
2 60 Patrick Lee
3 91 Jermichael Finley
4 102 Jeremy Thompson (Acquired from Jets for Green Bay's picks in rounds 4 (113) and 5 (162)).
4 113 Traded to Jets along with pick 162 overall for New York's pick in round 4 (102).
4 128 Traded to Rams for St. Louis' picks in rounds 5 (137) and 7 (217)).
4 135 Josh Sitton (Compensatory pick)
5 137 Acquired from Rams; Traded to Vikings for Minnesota's picks in rounds 5 (150) and 7 (209).
5 150 Breno Giacomini (Acquired from Vikings)
5 162 Traded to Jets along with pick 113 overall for New York's pick in round 4 (102).
6 194 Traded to Giants in 2007 for running back Ryan Grant
7 209 Matt Flynn (Acquired from Vikings)
7 217 Brett Swain (Acquired from Rams)
7 237 Traded to Saints for sixth-round pick in '09
Post draft, we also signed some guys as free agents (all information from the Journal Sentinel Packers blog):
*Wisconsin punter Ken Debauche has agreed to terms on a free-agentcontract with the Packers, according to Journal Sentinel Badgers beatwriter Mark Stewart. He averaged 42.5 yards, which ranks secondall-time at Wisconsin. Only 115 of 231 attempts were returned. Can also on placekicks.
*Northwest Missouri St. tight end Mike Peterson agreed to a contractwith the Packers as an undrafted free agent, according to a source.Peterson, who will be 26 in November, is 6-foot-2 and 247 pounds. Couldplay fullback and/or H-back. Ahigh school running back that graduated in 2001, he played baseball injunior college before quitting to go to work at a lumberyard andshipyard. He then decided to walk on at Division II Northwest MissouriState after five years away from the game. Has good athleticism butmight fill more of an H-back role because of his height. Had 38 catchesfor 536 yards and five touchdowns as a senior. Drew interest from 10teams that sought to sign him after the draft
*Undrafted free agent J.J. Jansen of Notre Dame agreed to afree-agent contract with the Packers, according to his agent PaulSheehy. Took over at long snapper for the Irish midway through the 2005seasonand has never had a botched snap on any of his 300-odd attempts betweenpunts and field goals. After the retirement of veteran Rob Davis,free-agent Thomas Gafford is the only long snapper on the Packers'roster.
- LB Danny Lansanah, UConn: 6-foot and 243 pounds. Ran a 4.7240-yard dash...After totaling 202 tackles, five sacks and sixinterceptions his first three seasons, had 121 tackles (14 for losses)in 13 games as a senior with two sacks and four interceptions....Knownto have good instincts and is aggressive although he lacks topspeed....Had a pre-draft visit with the Packers....22 yearsold....Packers were very interested in him because they signed himright after the draft.....Projected as an inside linebacker...All BigEast first-team choice.
- RB Kregg Lumpkin, Georgia:5-foot-11.5 and 242 pounds...Ran a 4.64 in the 40 at the combine. Satout the 2004 season after tearing the ACL in his left knee,and he missed much of his senior year because of a broken right thumb(two games) and a torn lateral meniscus and sprained posterior cruciateligament in his left knee (four games).....Was always in a rotation orstuck behind Knowshon Moreno and Thomas Brown...Played in just sixgames as a senior and rushed 12 times for 44 yards after carrying 162times for 798 yards and six touchdowns as a junior....Tough to takedown but doesn't have great speed and has durability issues.
- WR Taj Smith, Syracuse:6-foot-0 3/8ths and 187 pounds. Ran a 4.58 40....Set the school recordat Bakersfield Community College with 53receptions in 2005. He enrolled at Syracuse in 2006 and had seasonended after four games with a collarbone injury. Smithstarted all 12 games of the 2007 season finishing with 44 catches, 822receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns. Turned pro with one yearof eligibility remaining...Will turn 25 in September...Has great visionand is good after the catch....Reportedly has character issues stemmingfrom high school and junior college.