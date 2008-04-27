Green Bay Packers Draft and free agent signings

×

At the end of the two days, the Packers' haul looks like this



Jordy Nelson, WR, Kansas State

Brian Brohm, QB, Louisville

Patrick Lee, CB, Auburn

Jermichael Finley, TE, Texas

Jeremy Thompson, DE, Wake Forest (who is apparently the brother of Packers tackle Orrin Thompson)

Josh Sitton, G/T, University of Central Florida

Breno Giacomini, T, Louisville

Matt Flynn, QB, LSU

Brett Swain, WR, San Diego State



Seven of our nine draftees were on the offensive side. Larry McCarren,while hosting a draft special asked Coach Mike McCarthy about it and hesaid "It's about time."



McCarren noted that McCarthy is known as a quarterbacks guru and wantedto know what McCarthy had to say about the quarterbacks Green Baydrafted.



Brohm: very consistant. He's a guy that does everything well. I likethe way he plays in the pocket. I think he'll fit very well in our 1back schemes.



Flynn: He's a winner. He's a national champion. He did a very good jobmanaging the offensive. It's a wide open offense with run and shoot andgadget plays and he managed it very well. He's very soundfundamentally. We had him rated a lot higher than we drafted him.





And just for stats sake, here's the Packers' pick breakdown:



1 30 Traded to Jets for New York's picks in rounds 2 (36) and 4 (113)

2 36 Jordy Nelson (Acquired from Jets)

2 56 Brian Brohm (Acquired from Browns for defensive tackle Corey Williams).

2 60 Patrick Lee

3 91 Jermichael Finley

4 102 Jeremy Thompson (Acquired from Jets for Green Bay's picks in rounds 4 (113) and 5 (162)).

4 113 Traded to Jets along with pick 162 overall for New York's pick in round 4 (102).

4 128 Traded to Rams for St. Louis' picks in rounds 5 (137) and 7 (217)).

4 135 Josh Sitton (Compensatory pick)

5 137 Acquired from Rams; Traded to Vikings for Minnesota's picks in rounds 5 (150) and 7 (209).

5 150 Breno Giacomini (Acquired from Vikings)

5 162 Traded to Jets along with pick 113 overall for New York's pick in round 4 (102).

6 194 Traded to Giants in 2007 for running back Ryan Grant

7 209 Matt Flynn (Acquired from Vikings)

7 217 Brett Swain (Acquired from Rams)

7 237 Traded to Saints for sixth-round pick in '09





Post draft, we also signed some guys as free agents (all information from the Journal Sentinel Packers blog):



*Wisconsin punter Ken Debauche has agreed to terms on a free-agentcontract with the Packers, according to Journal Sentinel Badgers beatwriter Mark Stewart. He averaged 42.5 yards, which ranks secondall-time at Wisconsin. Only 115 of 231 attempts were returned. Can also on placekicks.



*Northwest Missouri St. tight end Mike Peterson agreed to a contractwith the Packers as an undrafted free agent, according to a source.Peterson, who will be 26 in November, is 6-foot-2 and 247 pounds. Couldplay fullback and/or H-back. Ahigh school running back that graduated in 2001, he played baseball injunior college before quitting to go to work at a lumberyard andshipyard. He then decided to walk on at Division II Northwest MissouriState after five years away from the game. Has good athleticism butmight fill more of an H-back role because of his height. Had 38 catchesfor 536 yards and five touchdowns as a senior. Drew interest from 10teams that sought to sign him after the draft

*Undrafted free agent J.J. Jansen of Notre Dame agreed to afree-agent contract with the Packers, according to his agent PaulSheehy. Took over at long snapper for the Irish midway through the 2005seasonand has never had a botched snap on any of his 300-odd attempts betweenpunts and field goals. After the retirement of veteran Rob Davis,free-agent Thomas Gafford is the only long snapper on the Packers'roster.