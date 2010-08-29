This is why I hate leaving games early

Sunday afternoon the boyfriend and I headed to Miller Park for CC Sabathia Bobblehead Day. We'd had these tickets for months. Sadly, a few weeks ago the boyfriend's out of two Fantasy Football league chose today at 4 pm as their draft time for the live draft. This draft takes place in Minnesota and the boyfriend usually drives up there for. Since they chose a Sunday, he stayed here and is doing the draft over the phone. So we went to the game and left after two hours - the end of the fourth inning. We got home in time to watch the final few innings and saw Trevor Hoffmann's 599th save. The Brewers were leading 8-3 when we left and we were not the only ones walking to our cars. We had a once-a-year commitment, making this probably only the second time we've left a game early (the other was as mid-week extra innings game a few years ago and we left at 1100 pm because of work the next morning) So though I have the bobblehead and the ticket stub to prove it, I missed Trevor's save.