If you're around tonight or tomorrow, we'll be doing a live blog over at Ladies...

This mostly means we drink wine and observe silly shoes, but its good times and you weren't doing something better while watching the Derby, anyway.

Here's the link for tonight: http://gsnap.com/ladiesdotdotdot/4338

Check out Ladiesdotdotdot.wordpress.com tomorrow for the new link.

Hang out, make fun of Berman, wonder if Braun will finally get a hit in the ASG and figure out how many people actually hate him.