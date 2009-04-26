Lorenzo Cain Injures Knee, Could Be Out for Season

According to Tom H's blog, Lorenzo Cain hurt himself trying to make a diving catch and on-site doctors think he tore his MCL.

If that's the case, he's looking at three or so months of rehab.

As someone who tore the same MCL twice, I can tell you it's no picnic. The MCL is on the inside of the knee and really affects your ability to plant and cut. When I tore it the second time, it officially ended my not-so-illustrious soccer career as I decided the ability to walk for the rest of my life was more important.