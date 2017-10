In what must be the absolute oddest stalker combination, a former Wisconsin Badger football player has been harassing Athletic Director (and his former coach) Barry Alvarez with threatening phone calls about Maria Sharapova.

There's not a lot of information, but the guy, Leonard Taylor Jr., 32, of Indianapolis, is a former player who's father is saying he's a paranoid schizophrenic who isn't taking his medicine.

ESPN's got just meager information here