Does this mean we can have our team back?

Look, I don't mean to sound unappreciative - they brought their money, which we'll gladly use - but after the mass exodus of fans on Monday (twice, once after each GS) and then again on Tuesday and the fact that Tuesday wasn't a sell-out, does that mean that the bandwagon fans are starting to jump ship? Because I can't say I'm sad about it.

I don't think I'm the only fan that feels a little possessive of this team and I've been a hardcore fan much for a shorter amount of time then most of the people I know. But still, I was there a few years ago when we were super excited to finish AT .500 - finally, a not losing season!

I'm aware it's elitist and ridiculous and completely without rationale, but that doesn't mean that it's not frustrating when I'm sitting at Miller Park and I'm interrupted between every batter, have a drunk guy screaming in my ear, have a "know-it-all" next to me "educating" his friends about the Brewers only to say an inning later that he doesn't know much about this Gallllll - lardo guy (all L's pronounced) and who is this kid pitching for Atlanta (Tommy Hanson - rookie ace, got his first career win against us in his debut).

Sure, I did write that I'm embarrassed to be a fan right now - but the key part there is fan. I'm still a fan. I'm just very, very sad about it.

So if this slide means that a few less little kids are kicking the back of my seat and a few less testosterone-fueled dudes get into fights and yell how much the Cubs suck - I'm all for it.