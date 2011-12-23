MUST SEE: Packers Tight Ends Christmas Card

×

You have to love guys who don't take themselves too seriously.

Apprently this all stated as a joke for the guys to give to their position coach, but since it turned out so well, they sent it to the whole staff. One of them, it seems, leaked it to the press.

This sort of thing is too good to be true, really. These guys will never live this down. On the other hand, they're getting a lot of press right now and we're all getting a good laugh out of it.

And JCPenney's is getting the profit, since that's evidently where the sweaters came from and some of the stories about the picture have a link to purchase them. My guess is plenty of folks will buy the sweaters as an homage and Penney's will rake in the dough.

Well done, gentlemen, well done.

And while we're at it, here's many "elf" John Axfords singing and dancing for you. Seriously, athletes who aren't too full of themselves make my day.

http://elfyourself.jibjab.com/view/hdIGFrQK77rs3joK?cmpid=ey_url