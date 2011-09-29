NLDS pitching matchups

Now that its been decided that the Diamondbacks are coming to Milwaukee, we're looking for game times and pitching matchups.

This is prelimary, but it looks like game 1, in Milwaukee, will be Ian Kennedy (21-4, 2.88 ERA) vs Yovani Gallardo (17-10, 3.52 ERA)

Game 2, also in Milwaukee, looks to be Daniel Hudson (16-12, 3.40 ERA) vs Shaun Marcum (13-7, 3.54 ERA)

Game 3, in Arizona, should be Zach Greinke (16-6, 3.83 ERA) against Joe Saunders (12-12, 3.69 ERA)

If there's a game 4, the Brewers will likely pitch Randy Wolf. Yovani Gallardo will return to pitch game 5, if necessary.

Also, AP writer Jordan Schelling just tweeted a pretty happy pic of the NLDS logo being painted on the Miller Park grass: