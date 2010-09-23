Rock N' Roll Half Marathon in Milwaukee?

Milwaukee is looking to bring a race in the Rock N’ Roll marathon series to town, with the most likely prospect being a half marathon in 2012.

From the Journal-Sentintel: “The Rock ‘n’ Roll series started in San Diego in 1998, then expanded to eight cities in 2008, when the Competitor Group purchased the races. On Monday, the company announced that it had acquired the Lewis & Clark Marathon and Half-Marathon in St. Louis, bringing its total to 17.” T

hough the Milwaukee area already plays host to the Lakefront Marathon, it’s not a fully Milwaukee event as it starts in Grafton and ends at Milwaukee’s Lakefront. This new race would be entirely in the city.

Additionally, the Lakefront Marathon plays host to just under 3,000 participants while early projections would be in the 12,000 area for a new half-marathon.