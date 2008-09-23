Team gives Svuem glowing recommendations...

There's an article in today's Journal-Sentinel about Brewers' acting manager Dale Sveum that includes this passage:

Hall of Famer Robin Yount said Sveum should be given more than 12 games to prove he's the right man for the job.

"He gets my vote, if I had one, which I don't," said Yount, who immediately agreed to be Sveum's bench coach when the managerial switch was made. "I certainly hope they feel the way most of us feel and give him a shot.

"I've always believed if he got a shot, he'd do a great job. I think he has the whole package, as far as understanding the game, the integrity, the strategy side. I think he's going to be a great manager. He's very qualified."

Players in the Brewers' clubhouse have expressed similar sentiments. Though it stunned many when Yost was fired, the angst was soothed somewhat when Sveum was tabbed to finish the season.

"He's one of the most intelligent baseball people I've ever been around," said veteran catcher Jason Kendall, who played with Sveum in Pittsburgh in the late '90s. "It's good to see him get this opportunity. It's a tough situation, but he's ready for it.

"He's going to be a good one for a long, long time. He should get more than 12 games. We'd all love him to be our manager next year, without a doubt."

Pretty impressive words from some pretty respected players.

The article just continues on the theme that makes Dale Sveum the anti-Yost. Straight speaking, honest answers and a whole lot less BS.

"We have a lot in common," Yount said. "We enjoy the same things. There's nothing not to like about the guy. One of the main things I like about him is he doesn't beat around the bush.

"What he tells you is what he believes. If he tells you something, he means it. You know where he's coming from."

And my favorite Dale Sveum quote so far:

"You're not dealing with children out there. They're grown men, they have families, they've raised children. If they can't handle brutal honesty, they probably should be in another business."

Read the whole thing here.