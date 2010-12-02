US Loses World Cup Bid to Qatar

In an announcement a few minutes ago, FIFA, soccer's world governing body, announced that Russia will host the 2018 World Cup and tiny middle eastern nation Qatar beat out the US, among others, to host the 2022 World Cup.

Russia was chosen over England and joint bids by Spain-Portugal and Netherlands-Belgium. Qatar beat out the US, Australia, Japan and South Korea.

The US was originally going to make bids for both the 2018 and 2022 Cups but later decided to focus solely on 2022.

Each prospective host country presented themselves to the Fifa board yesterday and today. The US contingent included actor Morgan Freeman, former president Bill Clinton and current US player Landon Donovan.