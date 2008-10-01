By the end of today, we COULD possibly be down 0-1 in the series.

By tomorrow evening, it COULD possibly be 0-2.

You know what, I DON'T CARE!!!

I'm so sick of every second-hand coach walking around like a Negative Nancy talking about how the Brewers are going to get swept and how much the team sucks and how the bullpen can't possibly make it through the playoffs.

Even if I did agree with these assessments (which I don't) - I don't want to hear it!

Why can't people just revel in this feeling that we haven't had for 26 years? Is it so hard to ask that I could bask in the happiness of a postseason appearance for as long as possible before the potential of the rug being ripped out from under me?

You know what? It's possible we'll get swept. It's possible we'll not be able to hit homeruns and Gallardo won't be able to pitch as lights out as he did last weekend.

It's also possible that the balls will fly out of Citizen's Bank Park. It's possible that the pitching staff will continue to far outplay expectations.

Hell, it's possible the Jeff Suppan signing could suddenly become worthwhile, as his strength in October is EXACTLY why we signed him

At this point, anything is possible. That's it. Just possible. All the whining and worrying and bitching and moaning and complaining won't change the product on the field over the next week or so.

Maybe it's fun for you to pick everything apart to the nth degree so that you think you have every pitch figured out before they're ever thrown. Maybe I could have even been on that train during the season.

But now I just want to relish every instant of this situation that looked so far from happening just 2 weeks ago. And I don't want you to pull me out of my revelry.

October is different. This team far surpassed expectations over the final few games. Kirk Gibson could barely walk, but it didn't matter because he hit the homer instead. October isn't rational. It doesn't matter what happened before now. The postseason isn't about who has the biggest payroll or the best players. Look at the Patriots and the Giants last season.

October's about regressing a bit and remembering when you didn't know about WHIP and OPS and ERA. It's about being a fan like you were when you were a kid - when all that mattered was seeing your team. It's about forgetting all the baggage and just doing a little dance the fact that we've got bonus baseball going on and that hasn't happened here since I was in diapers.

October's about suspending reality and just cheering for your team. I know the Brewers aren't perfect. I know there are flaws and that on paper, this team probably shouldn't be here. I'm not an idiot and I'm not in denial. I'm just going to enjoy every second of however long our October lasts. It's been 26 years, people. It's entirely possible the next time this happens, I'll be 53 years old. Or older. I'm not wasting any second of enjoyment about this experience. And I'm certainly not going to spend it drowning in negativity.

So just shut up and enjoy the ride. And if you can't do that, shut up so I can enjoy the ride.

Is that too much to ask?