Packers Linebacker Julius Peppers Selected to Pro Bowl

Photo Courtesy Mike Morbeck, Flickr CC

Julius Peppers, a 14-year veteran of the NFL and current Packers LB, has been named a Pro-Bowler for the 9th time after replacing Denver Bronco Von Miller. He will join teammates Aaron Rodgers, Clay Matthews and Josh Sitton, who were also selected this year,

This is the first time Peppers has been named to the Pro Bowl team as a Packer after joining the team in 2014. He has been selected to multiple Pro Bowls in stints with the Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears.

This season, Peppers racked up 10.5 sacks, 42 tackles, two forced fumbles, 19 pressures and eight quarterback hits.

