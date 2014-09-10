Monotonix W/ Call Me Lightning
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s The Good Father
MilwaukeeChamber Theatre’s production of TheGood Father sounds quite promising. It seems to be in the process ofbeing crafted under some of the most clever conditions in which to develop aremarkably heartfelt romantic drama. Jonathan Wainwrigh.. more
Sep 10, 2014 10:46 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Blaze Pizza Comes to Bayshore
BlazeFast-Fire'd Pizza, a chain quick service restaurant with a location inBrookfield, will be opening in Bayshore Town Center in September. It willoccupy a space inside the mall across from Boston Store that was previously ACZuckerman Jeweler.. more
Aug 28, 2014 2:47 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Monotonix w/ Call Me Lightning @ The Bay View VFW Post
The Bay View VFW Post is best known for mozzarella sticks and weekend karaoke hosted by Bay View’s older crooners—not exactly the epitome of wild and crazy. So when wild and crazy comes knocking at one’s door in the form of Monotonix, th more
Apr 22, 2010 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Concert Reviews
Monotonix w/ Call Me Lightning, Terrior Bute and Centipedes
The American record label Drag City signed the eccentric Israeli garage-rock group Monotonix largely on the strength of the group’s wild live show, but you can’t say the group didn’t work for it. Any given show might find singer more
Apr 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee