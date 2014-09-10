RSS

Monotonix W/ Call Me Lightning

good_father.jpg.jpe

MilwaukeeChamber Theatre’s production of TheGood Father sounds quite promising. It seems to be in the process ofbeing crafted under some of the most clever conditions in which to develop aremarkably heartfelt romantic drama. Jonathan Wainwrigh.. more

Sep 10, 2014 10:46 AM Theater

blaze pizza.jpg.jpe

BlazeFast-Fire'd Pizza, a chain quick service restaurant with a location inBrookfield, will be opening in Bayshore Town Center in September. It willoccupy a space inside the mall across from Boston Store that was previously ACZuckerman Jeweler.. more

Aug 28, 2014 2:47 PM Around MKE

The Bay View VFW Post is best known for mozzarella sticks and weekend karaoke hosted by Bay View’s older crooners—not exactly the epitome of wild and crazy. So when wild and crazy comes knocking at one’s door in the form of Monotonix, th more

Apr 22, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage10606.jpe

The American record label Drag City signed the eccentric Israeli garage-rock group Monotonix largely on the strength of the group’s wild live show, but you can’t say the group didn’t work for it. Any given show might find singer more

Apr 20, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES