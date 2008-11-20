Dazzling guests with new displays and an abundance of activities each year, the Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival is southeastern Wisconsin’s largest winter festival. Starting November 20, 2008 and going strong until January 4, 2009.

Reigning the region for six weeks with thousands of lights and hundreds of happenings, each year they add more events and brighter energy-efficient LED lights to make Downtown Milwaukee a shining holiday destination.

The tenth anniversary celebration is no different. From their performing and visual arts to their family attractions, music scene and unique retail, and of course, who could forget their fabulous dining and nightlife, you’ll find there’s a little something for everyone and it’s all highlighted at their site.