Funny-man, Louis Ck is coming to the Pabst on Saturday, April 18 at 8pm. Louis has starred in two HBO specials as well as making guest appearances on "The Late Show with David Letterman" and "Late Night with Conan O'Brien". He also wrote and directed the movie "Pootie Tang". Come early and meet the Street Teamers before the show and make sure that you get your Shepherd Express swag!

To get you tickets, click here.