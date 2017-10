Dylan's Run/Walk has been a highlight for Milwaukee's Autism community since 2001. The run/walk event will take place at the Indian Summer Festival at the Summerfest grounds. The course starts at the Children's Area, laps the entire festival grounds and ends at the Sports Stage. After the awards ceremony, stick around and enjoy he Indian Summer Festival.

Shepherd Express Street Teamers will also be present at this event, giving away the best free stuff in Milwaukee!