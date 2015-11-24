5 Things to Do In Milwaukee This Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving: the time to enjoy family, excessive caloric intake, and friends. You might have family flying in from out of town or friends coming over to visit. Show them what Milwaukee has to offer this Thanksgiving weekend, without visiting the mall.

Start the Day With A Run

keeprunningmke.com

The best way for you to start your day will be at the 4th Annual Drumstick Dash 5K run. You know you’re going to overeat later. Don’t even act like you’ll be taking it easy this year. So the least you can do is burn off a few calories that you know you’ll be putting on later. Race day registration is available so there are no excuses.

Go to the Zoo

Ok, so maybe you don’t want to go for a run on Thanksgiving morning, I don’t blame you. You most likely went out the night before with old friends, and are in no condition to run 5 kilometers. Even though this is true you should still get out of the house before family comes over and dinner is served. One thing you aren’t too hungover to do is go to the zoo and see all of the animals. On Thanksgiving Day from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. the Milwaukee County Zoo will be offering free admission to anyone with a Milwaukee County ID.

Enjoy a Free Show at MIAD

Photo by JChaplewski, Flickr CC

Once dinner is over you should get out of the house again. You probably don’t have to go to work the next day and Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design is holding not one, but two, free exhibits. “The Naked Truth” by Boy Heavy, Girls Welcome is on display all day for free, as is Motion 15: A Juried Alumni Media Exhibit. The exhibits will help you get over your post-dinner lethargy, and will indulge your cultured side. Get out there and enjoy some art.

Watch the Packers

Photo by Phil Roder, Flickr CC

Or Maybe not. The tryptophan is kicking in and you’re just starting to get your appetite back for some leftovers. You can call some friends over and have a Packer party, or head to your favorite local bar for the game. The Pack play their arch-rival Chicago Bears at 7:30 p.m. With the Packers finally looking like they have their swagger back you won’t want to miss the NFC North showdown.

Get Ready for Craft Beer Friday

Photo by Ribarnica, Flickr CC

Black Friday in Milwaukee has become Craft Beer Friday. Lakefront Brewery and the Harley-Davidson Museum will both host beer-centric events. If you want to score one of Lakefront Brewery’s limited edition Black Friday Imperial Stouts, you’re going to have to wake up early.