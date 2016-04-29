City Guide 2016: The Old

×

Conejito’s Place

539 W. Virginia St.

414-278-9106

conejitos-place.com

If you’ve never been to Conejito’s Place, put this down andgo there. This is not hyperbole; it’s one of the most delicious spots in Milwaukee.If you’ve never been: Take a seat at the bar. Order a margarita or cerveza. Puta couple bucks into the jukebox and choose songs you’ve never heard before.Order enchiladas with rice and beans. It’ll come on a paper plate. Cover it intheir house roja sauce. Relish the wood-paneled milieu; think about the storiesbehind the folks immortalized in the innumerable framed pictures dotting thewall. Enjoy how inexpensive it is. Tell your friends. (Franklin R. Cline)

Five O’ClockSteakhouse

2416W. State St.

414-342-3553

fiveoclocksteakhouse.com

Like all great supper clubs, the Five O’ Clock Steakhouse doesn’t disguise itsage, but who needs trendy decor when you have food this exquisite? Order yourdinner at the bar, then enjoy a drink while pondering how this place may or maynot have changed since the ’40s. When you get to your table, your salad willalready be waiting for you along with hot bread, a plastic-bear squeeze bottleof honey and a relish tray. The steaks here are a true marvel—each arrives witha remarkable, flavorful char and is topped with mushrooms and is served au jus. There’s no other steak like itin the city. (Evan Rytlewski)



Glorioso’s Italian Market

1011E. Brady St.

414-272-0540

gloriosos.com

BrothersJoe, Ted and Eddie founded themarket in 1946 and it’s still family owned. “Glorioso’s Specialty Food Center”reads the sign on the original, narrow-aisled store across the street from thecurrent, comfortably expanded establishment. “Everything here is gourmet,” saidManager Felix Glorioso when asked about contemporary specialties. Handmadesausages, hot and frozen homemade pizzas, pastas and pastries, imported meatsand wines, beautiful artisanal cheeses from Wisconsin and all parts of the Mediterranean,fresh produce, gelatos, expressos and a generous deli with indoor and outdoorseating are lavished on customers. The rich Italian history of Brady Streetcontinues. (John Schneider)

Grebe’s Bakery

5132 W. Lincoln Ave.

414-543-7000

grebesbakery.com

Family run since 1937, this old-fashioned bakery continues to do brisk businesswith its vast spread of bargain-priced donuts, cookies, cakes, Danishes andcinnamon rolls. Donut lovers should get there early in the day for the bestselection. For those looking for a cheap lunch, the deli offers simplesandwiches made with Boar’s Head meats, and like all bakeries of true Milwaukeestock, Grebe’s offers hot ham and rolls on Sunday. (Evan Rytlewski)

The Historic WhiteHouse Tavern

2900 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

414-483-2900

historicwhitehousetavern.com

As one of the oldest running taverns inthe city, The Historic White House Tavern is living history. From its beautifuland original back bar, decor and framed black-and-white photographs, the tavernretains much of its 1891 ambiance. However, in recent years, new features likea volleyball court and VIP mug club have further shaped the identity of thisfluid time capsule. Even the beverages served add to the tavern’s illustriouslore, as it features a wide variety of beer, as well as a Bloody Mary touted asthe best in Milwaukee. (Jake Culhane)

The Holler House

2042 W. Lincoln Ave.

414-647-9284

The Holler House is a Milwaukee institution worthy not onlyof an entry in any local version of Fodor’s but of mention in a guidebook tothe United States. Established in 1908, The Holler House is said to be thelongest-running bowling alley in America. And it’s among the only places of itskind with only two lanes made of old-fashioned wood, not composite sheets.Also, pin boys still run out to reset the bowling pins. And they do it fasterthan any machine. Remarkably, The Holler House has been in the same familythrough the last century. Its current owner, Marcy Skowronski, has been there around60 years and younger generations of family are pitching in to help. She hasinteresting stories, including memories of Prohibition, when the bar passeditself off as a soda parlor. (David Luhrssen)

Jake’sDeli

multiplelocations

jakes-deli.com

What a joy it is to see this 60-year-old Milwaukee institution expand over thelast half decade, bringing its fatty corned beef and pastrami sandwiches andother Jewish deli staples to food courts that begged for a little local color.And thankfully that expansion hasn’t come at the expense of Jake’s originalWest North Avenue location, which remains virtually untouched by time. For thefull experience, start your meal off with a bowl of the city’s best matzo ballsoup. (Evan Rytlewski)





Leon’sFrozen Custard

3131S. 27th St.

414-383-1784

leonsfrozencustard.us

A pervasive legend holds that Leon’s Frozen Custard was the inspiration forArnold’s Drive-In on “Happy Days.” It wasn’t—the show’s co-creator ThomasMiller has always maintained that Glendale’s old Milky Way drive-in was thecloser cousin to Arnold’s—but it’s easy to see why the myth persists. NoMilwaukee landmark better captures the idealized spirit of the ’50s than thisbeloved custard stand, a bastion of old-fashioned, neon-lit Americana. Ifyou’ve got an extra two dollars in your pocket, there’s no better way to spendit than on a double scoop of butter pecan. (Evan Rytlewski)





Ma Fischer’s

2214 N. Farwell Ave.

414-271-7424

mafischersrestaurant.com

Ma Fischer’s is a breakfast staple in Milwaukee that hasbeen around for more than 65 years and the ambiance is reminiscent of the eraduring which it was founded. The fact that it is open 24/7 has made it afavorite for the post bar crowd on North Avenue and Brady Street alike. Butdon’t get confused; this isn’t just a spot to stop after a long night out onthe town. (Rob Hullum)

Mader’s Restaurant

1041 N. Old World Third St.

414-271-3377

madersrestaurant.com

Founded in 1902, Mader’s offers its customers the finestquality German food surrounded by some $3 million worth of antiques, armor andartworks. They also offer catering, full-size wedding and banquet service, agift shop loaded with Hummel figurines, beer steins and more, as well as theatmospheric Knights Bar. The expansive menu offers it all: beef rouladen,herring, sausages, Wiener schnitzel, sauerbraten, wines, cheeses, potatopancakes—a little taste of old Germany right here in Downtown Milwaukee. (JohnJahn)

Mazos

3146 S. 27th St.

414-671-2118

mazoshamburgers.com

With its towering, historic signs, Leon’s Frozen Custard casts such a presenceon South 27th that it’s easy to miss the even older Milwaukee institution thatsits quietly just across the street. Don’t let Mazos’ no-frills façade deteryou; there’s a reason this lunch counter has been in business for nearly 70years. Six dollars or so will get you a large, juicy burger and your choice oftwo sides. Skip the crinkle fries and opt for coleslaw and a cup of wonderfulhomemade soup, and wash it all down with a thick chocolate malt. They’re bigenough to split but so good you won’t want to. (Evan Rytlewski)

Puddler’sHall

2461S. Saint Clair St.

414-747-9005

puddlershall.com

In the 1870s, Milwaukee Iron Company workers used to gather at this secludedBay View bar to discuss labor issues over rounds of beer. The business haschanged names and owners countless times since, but more than 140 years later,it still remains a favorite destination for union members looking to connect tothe past. Of course, it’s also a favorite for neighbors, who turn out for thevast beer selection, free popcorn and free ping pong in the backroom. (EvanRytlewski)





Karl RatzschRestaurant

320 E. Mason St.

414-276-2720

karlratzsch.com

Founded in 1904, Karl Ratzsch is one of a select fewrestaurant remnants reflecting Milwaukee’s German heritage. In recent years,attempting to go with the flow, it assumed a more Continental approach. But alate-April relaunch will see the restaurant return more emphatically to its Germanroots. German Milwaukee looks forward to what promises to be top-notch sauerbraten, potato dumplings, spätzle, fine sausages and cheeses,beer, wine, sumptuous German desserts and more—all ensconced in a fullyrevamped dining hall. (John Jahn)

Real Chili

419 E. Wells St., 414-271-4042

1625 W. Wells St., 414-342-6955

Real Chili has a name that speaks for itself: The chili theyfeature at their humble, lived-in spot on Wells is dictionary-definitioncaliber. Perfectly seasoned meat (available in mild, medium or hot) awaitsbeans, spaghetti or both in a bowl—it’s up to you to decide if you want to addsour cream, cheese, onions and/or jalapeños, not to mention their in-housespicy apple cider vinegar, to the mix. (You do.) (Franklin R. Cline)

Regano’s RomanCoin

1004E. Brady St.

414-278-9334

Captain Frederick Pabst commissioned OttoStrack, architect of the Pabst Theater, to design this showcase “tied house” onthe corner of Brady and Astor streets to sell his beers. Expensively built withthe finest cream city brick, it opened in August 1890. The carved woodwork andwainscoting, hardwood floor and grand arched windows remain, lovingly tended byTeri Regano whose family bought and refurbished the tavern in 1966 as anunpretentious, inexpensive, people and dog friendly neighborhood bar, the RomanCoin. “It’s just a corner bar,” says Regano, “where you can talk without havingto yell in somebody’s ear.” (John Schneider)

Rupena’s Fine Foods

7641 W. Beloit Road

414-543-7447

rupenas.com

It’s comforting to know that a grocery store like Rupena’sis still around. Not an easy accomplishment in this homogenized age ofmega-super-supermarkets selling everything but guns and cars. John S. Rupenaopened his store in 1927 and nearly 90 years later it’s still here, offeringcustomers one of the finest delis and highest-quality meat selectionsavailable. Beef, poultry, salads, Wisconsin cheeses, bakery items—it’s allhere. Rupena’s also offers a catering menu for your party. (John Jahn)

Peter SciortinoBakery

1101 E. Brady St.

414-272-4623

petersciortinosbakery.com

The aroma of fresh baked bread wafts from inside Sciortino.This celebrated bakery in the heart of Milwaukee’s old Italian neighborhoodalso whips up some of the city’s finest Italian-styled desserts, includingtraditional tiramisu and cannolis, but it’s the wide array of colorful, butteryfinger cookies (some dipped in chocolate, some dusted with powdered sugar) thatmake the biggest visual impression. They sell these cookies by the pound andneatly box them, so they make excellent holiday gifts. (Evan Rytlewski)

Ted’s Ice Cream& Restaurant

6204 W. North Ave.

414-258-5610

An East North Avenuestaple for more than 70 years, Ted’s is a family owned business that connectsgenerations of diners. With wrap-around bubble windows, two horseshoe diningcounters and a scattering of cozy tables and booths, the establishment is atime machine to the 1950s. This goes for edibles, too. A respectable array ofAmericana staples is on offer, including burgers, sandwiches and Wednesday andFriday fish specials. Most famous, though, are the malts, shakes and ice creamtreats. The chocolate malt—made in a metal shaker and poured out in two tallglasses between my dad and me was a childhood favorite. (Selena Milewski)

Usinger’s FamousSausage

1030 N. Old World Third St.

414-276-9105

usinger.com

When young Frederick Usinger bought his employer’s butchershop in 1880, he started a business that has been sausage Ground Zero inMilwaukee for more than a century now. In addition to its famous bratwurst, Usinger’shas shown a remarkable ability to harmonize its offerings with the times.Hence, today you can find quite a wide variety of seasoned, delectable meatsfrom all over the world but, as always, made locally from our own cattle, swineand poultry. All the German favorites are still here, joined by chorizo, Cajun, Italian and Polishsausage, salami, bologna, hot dogs and much more. (John Jahn)

Wolski’s Tavern

1836 N. Pulaski St.

414-276-8130

wolskis.com

It’s easy to see why generations of Milwaukeeans have bragged about closingthis 108-year-old local landmark. The quintessential Midwest corner tap,Wolski’s continues to draw locals of all age groups with its darts, pool, saltyfree popcorn and gregarious regulars. Not too much has changed over the lastfew decades, except now the beer selection’s a lot bigger and the owners haveadded a beautiful back patio. (Evan Rytlewski)





Zaffiro’s Pizza

1724 N. FarwellAve.

414-289-8776

zaffirospizza.com

Eating atZaffiro’s Pizza’s first location on Farwell Avenue is a rite of passage foranyone who has migrated to the East Side of Milwaukee. Zaffiro’s isexceptionally conducive to camaraderie, with its atmosphere steeped inMilwaukee history. The restaurant features traditional Italian comfort food,including their unmistakable and patented pizza pies, a phenomenal meatballsandwich, spaghetti, ravioli, tortellini and spumoni for dessert. Zaffiro’salso boasts a full bar, so if you’re looking to kick back with friends at theend of a long day, it doesn’t get much better. (Eric Engelbart)