Clean Up Your Act!

Dear Ruthie,

Every time my man sleeps over, I regret it. I’m happy that he feels comfortable enough to go No. 2 here, but after he is done, my pristine toilet seat is not the same. And guess who ends up undoing the damage when he leaves? I should own stock in cleaning products!

How do I tell him (without hurting his feelings) that his bathroom habits make me feel like I don't want him here in the mornings?

—Cleanup Crew​

Dear Crew,

Now we really HAVE discussed it all in the pages of Hear Me Out! Dating a carefree crapper isn’t fun…particularly when you’re the one who ends up on commode cleanup. I’m sure everyone would agree that doody duty is simply not a good way to start the day, including your shitty sleepover guest. That said, it shouldn’t take much to get him to pat down the pooper and clean up the crapper.

You could simply leave a bottle of toilet bowl cleaner on top of the tank and move the toilet brush in clear sight. You could also make a little comment about it, like, “Honey, are you feeling okay? You left quite a mess in the bathroom this morning.” Or, simply make a joke out of it, such as, “Gosh! It looks like you had an abortion in there this morning! You should go back in and clean it up before protesters line up outside my front door.”

As the children’s book says, “Everyone poops.” While your messy man might be embarrassed by your comments, he’ll surely understand that everyone poops, and that a little cleanup will go a long, long way with you!

UPCOMING EVENTS:

April 15: LGBT Chamber of Commerce Networking Breakfast at Wisconsin Humane Society (4500 W. Wisconsin Ave.): Enjoy a great cup of coffee and even greater conversation with LGBT business owners during this fun (and furry) networking opportunity. Swing by the free 8 to 9 a.m. event, meet some new folks and say “Hi” to the four-legged friends the Humane Society houses.

April 15: Deadline for ‘Kinky Boots’ Reception/Show with Cream City Foundation at Marcus Center for the Performing Arts (929 N. Water St.): Now’s your chance to see the smash Broadway hit like never before! Join the Cream City Foundation for an incredible reception before the show. You have to act fast, however! April 15 is the last day you can hold a spot! Tickets run $100 to $125, with proceeds benefitting Cream City Foundation. Call 414-273-7121 ext. 213 for your ticket to the June 1 event.

April 15 & 16: Mr. Illinois Bear Contest at The Jackhammer Complex (6406 N. Clark St., Chicago): Whether you’re a bear, a cub or a bear chaser, there’s something for you at this hot and hairy hunk-torium in Chicago. The weekend of competitions ultimately crowns titleholders for Mr. Illinois Bear, Mr. Illinois Bear Cub and Mr. Illinois Bear Hunter. The Friday night fur starts flying at 9 p.m.; Saturday’s showdown begins at 10 p.m. Make this woofy weekend a reason to visit Chi-Town once again.

April 16: Alverno’s Ninth Annual Drag Show at Alverno College (3400 S. 43rd St.): The popular college’s Gay-Straight Alliance hosts a lineup of Drag performers and variety acts sure to keep you smiling all weekend. Seasoned professionals as well as newbies from the college take to the stage at 6:30 p.m. for a free, family friendly show.

April 16: Willam at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): One of the standout stars of “Ru Paul’s Drag Race,” Willam sashays her blond locks to Cream City for the first time! Catch her performance at this intimate Wells Street watering hole, but get there early! Even though Willam won’t show until 10 p.m., the cozy bar is sure to fill up fast!

April 17: ‘The Gin Game’ at the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): What happens when two friends discuss their lives, hopes, fears and dreams over a few games of gin? Find out during this play by D.L. Coburn. The Racine production comes to Brew City for one performance at the Community Center. The 2 p.m. show is free but donations to the center are appreciated.

Want to share an event with Ruthie? Need her advice on a situation in your life? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com.