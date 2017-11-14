Happy Hallowthanksmas!

It’s here! The snowy downhill slope into holiday madness that occurs once Halloween hits. I’m talking about Hallowthanksmas: the most frantic, festive and fabulous time of the year. Whether you love the holidays or loathe them, they are upon us and there’s no stopping them, doll face!

Give in, dammit! Give in! Celebrate Hallowthanksmas with all the pitiful glory your little heart can muster. If you started the party with Halloween, keep it going. If you’re looking forward to autumnal craziness, it’s here! If you can’t wait for St. Nick, then get on the party train now, my friend. It’s Hallowthanksmas, and Milwaukee has plenty of events, shows and gatherings to ring in the good times.

In fact, there is so much going this week in Brew Town, I’m going to forgo the advice portion of my column to tell you about the fantastically fun fests on my social calendar. Pencil in a good time and make it a Hallowthanksmas to remember.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar:

Nov. 15: Milwaukee-Area Coffee Connection at Adonai Employment (6767 W. Greenfield Ave., Suite 200): The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce brings the coffee, you bring the conversation to this monthly get-together that brings likeminded business owners and professionals together. Network your rainbow-colored heart out from 8-9 a.m. during the free mix and mingle.

Nov. 15: Wine Happy Hour at D.I.X. (739 S. First St.): Like wine? Like hotties? Like hotties who like wine? Then get your sweet ass to D.I.X.…the hottest spot in Walker’s Point. The 5-8 p.m. drink fest includes $5 wine flights and $6 glass pours. You’ll also find two-for-one specials on beer and rail cocktails. Let’s tip a few glasses back, folks! It’s Hallowthanksmas, after all.

Nov. 16: ‘Cake by the Ocean’ Party at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Join the gang at this popular hangout because they’re letting it all hang out with a beach-themed party. Arrive at 8 p.m. where you’ll find swimsuits and beach balls a go-go. Undress to impress for the swimsuit contest as well as drink specials, drag queens and more. Can’t make the party? Then swing by for the “Dude Looks Like a Lady” Turnabout Party at 9 p.m. the night before.

Nov. 17: Trans-Inclusive Swim Night at UW-Milwaukee Klotsche Center (3409 N. Downer Ave.): The team at the UWM LGBT Resource Center hosts this body-positive event for trans students and student allies. Enjoy the facilities without worry, make new friends and meet others who enjoy a healthy lifestyle. The doors are open 8-10 p.m.

Nov. 17: Ladies Represent: DJ Battle & Dance Party at Wherehouse (818 S. Water St.): The team at the Milwaukee Pride’s Womnz Spot Lounge hosts this female DJ competition, featuring five of the city’s top spin-der-ellas. Performances by some of your favorite drag personalities round out the 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. contest, which is 21+ and includes a $10 cover charge.

Nov. 17: Derrick Barry at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): The internationally acclaimed Brittany Spears impersonator and RuPaul alumni sashays into Milwaukee to join the 9:30 p.m. drag show at Hamburger Mary’s. Tickets are needed to see the show, so swing by derrickbarrymarysmke.brownpapertickets.com for packages that range from $15 to $30, two of which include meet-and-greets with the sexy starlet. Check out the “It’s Brittany Bitch” party in Mary’s BeerCade bar after the show.

Nov. 18: Opening Naughty or Nice Floral Show at Mitchell Park Domes (524 S. Layton Blvd.): Santa’s helpers invade the Domes in this delightful show that runs through Jan. 7, 2018. Don’t miss the opening day, featuring a 25-foot Christmas tree, Santa’s workshop and more. See county.milwaukee.gov/parks for hours and tickets.

Nov. 18: Transgender Day of Remembrance at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): Honor and celebrate those who lost their lives due to anti-transgender violence during this 6-8 p.m. event. Hosted by FORGE, the memorial is open to all community members and allies.

Nov. 18: Ravyn’s Roast of Bryanna Banx$ at FIVE Nightclub (5 Applegate Court, Madison): Burn, baby burn! They’re roasting one of the state’s favorite performers in Mad City with a 9 p.m. 21+ comedy show. Don’t miss the fiery tongues of Bryanna’s “frien-emies” along with musical performances and drinks…all for a $5 door charge.

Nov. 22: Patti’s Playhouse at The Cactus Club (2496 S. Wentworth Ave.): Party the night away with the return of a bash that keeps Brew City talking! The party includes a 10 p.m. show featuring more than a dozen stars of burlesque, magic, drag, music and more! Twirl the night away until bar close for a $5 cover charge.

