One in the Hand is Worth Two in the Bush

Dear Ruthie,

I love my new girlfriend, but I’m not sure how to handle her twin. They are identical in most ways but the twin is straight. She’s great, but she comes on just about all of our dates. When she’s not around, she’s constantly in contact with my girl via texts. I’ve only been dating my girlfriend for three months and we need time alone to take things to the next level. How can I approach this subject with my girl?

Love your column,

Look-a-Like Lover

Dear Love,

Nearly every straight man reading this is completely lost in a fantasy world right now, honey, but let’s focus on you!

Know that the relationship between twins is like no other, and you might not ever completely understand their bond. If your relationship grows, accept the fact that the twin will become a large part of your life.

I think you answered your own question. Sit with your lady and explain that you’d like to take your relationship to the next level; however, it’s hard to do that when her twin is around as much as she is. Remind your girlfriend that you adore her twin but that you need more time to focus on your lady love.

Suggest some boundaries. Maybe the twin joins you on Fridays but not on Saturdays. See what your girlfriend says, and take things from there.

Dear Ruthie,

My wife and I don’t have an issue with our son’s homosexuality, but we’ve had it with the losers he dates! None of the guys he brings around have decent jobs or jobs at all and they all look like drug addicts. I’m not saying that no one is good enough for my son, but these guys are really losers. Our son is 23, so we don’t think there is anything we can do, but my wife and I thought we’d reach out to you.

Thanks,

Disappointed Dad & Mom

Dear Pop & Ma,

You got it! There’s nothing you can really do. Your boy is a grown man, and while you may not like his choice in men, it’s really none of your beeswax. That’s not saying you can’t try setting him up with a nice doctor, handsome lawyer or all-around good guy, but you need to let him find his own way through the dating pool. (And if you know a nice doctor or handsome lawyer, send him my way, would ya?)

UPCOMING EVENTS:

May 4: LGBT+ Thursdays at Hotch (1813 E. Kenilworth Place): The kids at Hotch are hosting this new night every Thursday. Quizmaster Trivia starts at 8 p.m., but the party continues until bar close. Don’t forget to check out the menu because the kitchen is cooking up savory sensations until 10 p.m.

May 5: The Miltown Kings Present Urban Legend at Riverwest Public House Cooperative (815 E. Locust St.): For a $7 door charge, you’ll witness the hottest Cream City drag kings bump and grind their dirty parts across the stage and into your heart. These bad boys promise to have you screaming for more during the 21+ 9:30 p.m. show (doors open at 9 p.m.).

May 6: 50 & Better Family Coffee at Colectivo Coffee (9125 W. North Ave.): Grab a cup of joe, make some new friends and settle in for a social for those 50 years and older. Sponsored by Milwaukee’s LGBT Community Center, this is the first in a series of monthly get-togethers (first Saturday of the month at 10 a.m.). You’re on your own for coffee and food, but the social’s host, Bob, promises to keep things light and lively.

May 6: Mother of All Art Crawls at Various Waukesha Art Galleries: More than 20 galleries, 175 artists, live music and great food make this stroll through Downtown Waukesha one for the books. Enjoy the art crawl from 4-10 p.m., and see waukeshaart.com for a list of participating sites, maps and more.

May 7: Debut of Dear Ruthie’s Starry Night Revue at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Lady Gaga, Celine Dion and Tina Turner are coming to Milwaukee…sort of. I host this show as the late, great Joan Rivers with three other celebrity impressionists. Join us for the debut of the 7 p.m. revue, taking place the first Sunday of each month. The show includes a $2.50 show fee and a $10 minimum food/beverage purchase. Call 414-488-2555 to hold your table.

May 8: Opening Night of ‘Shakespeare Raw: Coriolanus’ at Best Place/Historic Pabst Brewery (901 W. Juneau Ave.): Boozy Bard Productions offers another non-rehearsed take on a Shakespeare classic. Actors pick roles from a hat, have a few drinks and hit the stage for your pleasure! Enjoy the hilarious 7:30 p.m. evening for $10 (or $5 with two non-perishable items for Hunger Task Force); or check out additional performances through May 10.

Want to share an event with Ruthie? Need her advice on a situation? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com.