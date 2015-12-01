I love Christmas in Milwaukee. The combination of trendy and traditional, cool and customary makes for a hip yet heartwarming holiday. I wouldn’t change that about Cream City for all the toys in Santa’s sleigh.

The town is bursting with stylish charm this time of year. Review the list of upcoming events to see what I mean, and read this week’s letter. It’s from someone who can’t tear himself away from the city’s snowy sensations either. Let the holiday fun begin!

Dear Ruthie,

Christmas is upon us once again; my partner and I are at odds. He wants to spend Christmas with his family for the third year in a row, and they’re four hours out of town, mind you. My family lives 20 minutes away and I think it’s high time we spend Christmas with them.

He says I’m being selfish because we spend so much time with my family and considerably less with his due to the distances involved. Don’t I deserve a Christmas with my family, too?

Merry Christmas,

Mr. Grinch

Dear Meanie Greenie,

As the song goes, there’s no place like home for the holidays. You boys ought to keep your cute Christmas keesters at home and play with your Yule logs. This way no one feels left out. Start your own holiday tradition.

If that’s simply not an option, considering switching off family holiday time each year starting with your family in 2015. Explain to your partner that life is short, and sharing the holidays with your gang is just as important to you as spending Christmas with his family is to him. You might also want to make a plan to enjoy future Thanksgivings with the opposite family to smooth things over a bit.

Spending the holidays apart from one another is another option, but that comes at a price the two of you pay. Consider your options, discuss things calmly and make plans that will avoid this issue for years to come.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Dec. 4: Amy Schumer at the BMO Harris Bradley Center (1001 N. Fourth St.): The current reigning queen of comedy hits Brew City for a tour de force of fun. Smart, funny, sexy and fabulous, Schumer is sure to bombard Milwaukee with good times. Doors open at 6 p.m.; show at 7 p.m. See bmoharrisbradleycenter.com for tickets.

Dec. 4-5: Christmas in the Ward at Catalano Square (Broadway and Menomonee St.): Just when you thought the Third Ward couldn’t be any cooler, this annual gem rears its snow-covered head. This festive fest has it all—fireworks, reindeer, a cookie sale, Santa and Tinker—the miniature horse. What else could you want from a hip holiday haven? How about music, food, a life-size gingerbread house and carriage rides? See historicthirdward.org for a schedule of events.

Dec. 5: ‘We’ll Dress the House’ Holiday Concert at Plymouth Church (2717 E. Hampshire Ave.): Join the guys of The City of Festivals Men’s Chorus as they deck the halls fantastic with an annual Christmas concert. The 7 p.m. show involves an $18 door charge. See cityoffestivalsmenschorus.org for additional show times and advance tickets.

Dec. 5: Ladies Night Out at Hot Water (818 S. Water St.): Ring in the holidays with some new friends! The women of Ladies Night Out social group host another party that’s open to the public with a $5 cover. A DJ keeps the dance floor busy, and an ugly sweater contest rounds out the party that starts at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 5: WI Snowqueen at Large Pageant at The Shelter Club (730 N. Quincy St., Green Bay): It’ll be a snowball fight to the finish during this competition that falls under the National Showgirl Pageant umbrella. Join Wisconsin Snowqueen Sheena Rae and a cast of national titleholders for an enchanting evening of wintry drag. The pageant starts at 10:30 p.m. and includes a $3 door charge.

Dec. 6: Christmas Ornament and Stocking Bingo at Fluid Bar (819 S. Second St.): Madison Brooks makes her return to the stage to host a crazy day of prizes, booze, bingo and more holiday cheer than you can shake a candy cane at. Maybe I’ll see you during the 4 to 7 p.m. event.

Dec. 7: Mindfulness and Being Human Class at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): Take in this free class from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., and learn more about mastering the tool of mindfulness. Clear you mind, think straight and live a happier, healthier life with the teachings offered here. Call the center at 414-271-2656 to learn more.

Want to share an event with Ruthie? Need her advice on a situation? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com, tweet her at @DearRuthie or follow her on Facebook via Dear Ruthie.