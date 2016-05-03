Make Some Noise This Mother’s Day

Dear Ruthie,

What should I do when I can hear my neighbor going at it with is girlfriend upstairs? He lives above me, and his bedroom is right above mine. I wake up at least twice per week with all the racket above me, as he’s banging away on some poor woman who I bet is getting pretty sore by now. Between the noises made by his bed and all the moaning and groaning going on up there, I’m getting pretty sick and tired of it all. Do I tell him, tell the building manager or what?

—Tired Guy

Dear Pooped-Out Party Pooper,

Normally, I’d say let the poor guy shag his sweetie till the sun comes up. If he wants to roast his broomstick all night and she’s up for a horizontal hula, what the hell? That said, it’s not fair for him to dip his wick at the thigh-thumping rodeo and keep neighbors awake as regularly as you say.

The next time you see him, simply remind him that his apartment is above yours. Try something like, “Say…I’m not sure you realize this, but your bedroom is directly above mine, and these walls are pretty thin, if you know you what I mean.” Let him know that you pretty much hear everything that goes on in his love shack. Hopefully he’ll tone it down and keep his lip zipped during any midnight butter churning.

There’s nothing wrong with talking to the manager, too. After all, if someone was waking you up with loud music, you’d call the landlord to complain, right? Just know that you’ll be making things uncomfortable for this manager—and likely more uncomfortable for the boisterous sausage stuffer than had you approached him on your own.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

May 5: Cinco de Mayo-nnaise Party at This is It (418 E. Wells St.): Nothing celebrates the 5th of May quite like a Divine impersonator guzzling down vats of mayonnaise. Join my gal pal, and Milwaukee’s hottest new entertainer, Divine Trash as she serves up tequila, margaritas and Tito Moscow Mules. The 8 p.m. party promises to put a silly spin on the workweek. (Mayonnaise, by the way, is on a bring-your-own basis.)

May 7: Mother of an Art Crawl in Downtown Waukesha (342 W. Main St.): If you love a good art crawl, but need a change of scenery from Brew Town’s best, check out this option in Waukesha. More than 175 artists, live music, galleries and gift shops happily participate in the 4 to 10 p.m. art crawl. See waukeshaart.com for more information.

May 7: Premiere of ‘Slay Belles’ at Club Anything (807 S. Fifth St.): Milwaukee filmmaker Joe wrangled up his favorite Drag artists (including me) for a new movie that pays homage to slasher films, camp classics and low-budget hopefuls turned holiday staples. Who is the killer behind the sinister Santa mask? Who will make it out of the Christmas party alive? Attend the premiere and find out! A Drag show, ugly Christmas sweater contest and the band Tigernite round out the film’s 7 p.m. debut.

May 8: ‘Mamma Mia’ Mom’s Day & Brunch at The Avalon Atmospheric Theater & Lounge (2473 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.): Show mom some love by treating her to a movie-musical breakfast. The 10:30 a.m. ABBA-esque flick includes a breakfast sandwich, mimosa and pastries for $15. Reserve your tickets at timescinema.com, and turn Mom into the dancing queen you always knew she could be.

May 8: Mother’s Day Buffet & Show at Hamburger Mary’s (2130 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.): Treat mom to an eye-opening brunch she’ll never forget! Duchess and the Brunchettes begin random performances at 11 a.m., but the all-you-can-eat buffet is open until 2 p.m. Call 414-988-9324 to hold your Mom’s-Day table.

May 8: M&M Club Reunion at The Irish Pub (124 N. Water St.): Sometimes you want to go where everyone knows your (Drag) name, and that certainly was true of the M&M Club. Relieve the glory days of this landmark LGBT Bar, reconnect with old friends…and party your keester off with a reunion and celebration of all this fabulous bar (and Glass Menagerie restaurant) had to offer. The party starts at noon.

May 9: Wigs & Wings at Hybrid Lounge (707 E. Brady St.): Dig into 60-cent buffalo wings and all the trash-talking, sashay walking you can handle! Enjoy watching “RuPaul’s Drag Race” on any of Hybrid’s monitors as well as finger-licking wings, drink specials and more. Make it a Monday to remember at this Brady Street hot spot.

Want to share an event with Ruthie? Need her advice on a situation in your life? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com.