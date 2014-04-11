Kohl’s Art Generation Gallery at Milwaukee Art Museum Expands Hours for Spring Break

To accommodate kids on spring break, the Kohl’s Art Generation Studio at the Milwaukee Art Museum will offer extended hours from April 15-20. The studio will be open daily from 10a.m. to 4p.m. for their “Spring Loaded” themed activities, which include flower painting and mixed-media sculptures from found objects.

Families will be able to stop by the Kohl’s Art Generation Gallery to check out the current exhibition, “Illusions: Near and Far,” which explores how artists use different techniques to create depth and dimension in 2-D art.

The Kohl’s Generation Lab will also be open for kids and their families to get a peek of what happens behind the scenes at the art museum.

Admission is $17 for adults and $14 for students with ID as well as seniors and active military. The Museum is free to members and to children 12 and younger. Access to the Kohl’s Education Center is free with regular Museum admission.