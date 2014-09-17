Malt Shoppe Will Offer 1000s of Craft Beers

The Malt Shoppe, a retail store for craft beer lovers, will be opening and 813 N. Mayfair Road in late October. The store plans to offer a wide selection of craft, imported and seasonal beers on 30 taps and more than 1,000 packaged varieties.

Specialty glassware, beer tastings and beer-of-the-month specials will also be offered. The grand opening celebration the weekend of Oct. 24 will start off with a “tap the keg” ceremony, plus a “great growler giveaway” promotion: everyone who visits the store will receive a free growler on grand opening weekend.