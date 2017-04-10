Milwaukee Day, Back Again for 2017

It’s that time of year again: the Brewers are back in town, the weather is ever-so-slowly getting nicer, and tax day is perilously close. And, of course, this Friday is April 14 – 4/14 – better known around here as Milwaukee Day or, according to Webster’s Dictionary, “THE GREATEST DAY IN THE WORLD.”

Milwaukee Day 2012: Dictionary from milwaukeeday on Vimeo.

Milwaukee, as defined by Webster’s… according to Andy Silverman’s reading of it, anyway.

The day, now an official city holiday, has come a long way since local musician Andy Silverman got a text from his brother Toby noting that the date – April 14, 2010 – ought to be recognized as “Milwaukee Day.” The following year, Fox 6’s Ted Perry ran a segment on the day, featuring the small team of the holiday’s “founders” that Silverman assembled. The day has grown in stature ever since, inspiring Milwaukeeans to celebrate their city and to be proactive about keeping it a great place to live.

After several years of organizing around a central venue or event, Milwaukee Day has taken on a life of its own. “It's been incredible to see Milwaukee Day grow from an inside joke among a few friends to a citywide celebration of positivity,” Milwaukee Day co-founder Brent Gohde told Around MKE. “We always say Milwaukee is special in that it can have its own day because so many of our citizens are from here and stay here. We have a shared history. It's small enough that there are familiar touch-points we all share, and big enough that there's always something new to try.”

Of the festivities planned for 4/14, perhaps the most historically significant is the grand re-opening of Pabst Brewing Milwaukee at the historic brewery complex at 1037 W. Juneau. It is expected that the new Pabst operation will produce about 4,000 barrels of beer annually. For more fun with history, you can stop by Historic Milwaukee Inc’s Michigan Street offices for a special sale on shirts, glassware, and neighborhood posters or you can visit the Harley Davidson Museum for free admission if you are wearing a piece of Milwaukee-branding clothing.

Playing on the 4/14 theme, Brenner Brewing is teaming up with Too Much Rock for One Hand to offer a special pint glass with the iconic 414 address tile font logo. For $10, you get the glass and beer to fill it, only at the Brenner Brewing Company at 706 S. 5th Street. Too Much Metal Fred will be on hand as a guest bartender and to sell his rocking line of Milwaukee gear. Local Outpost stores will offer special “414” themed discounts and Radio Milwaukee 88.9 FM will be making a “big announcement” at 4:14 pm.

And, of course, no Milwaukee Day is complete without some live local music. Tarik Moody and David Wake are curating a reinterpretation of Stevie Wonder’s “Songs in the Key of Life” at Turner Hall Ballroom. The Cactus Club is hosting a record release show for local hip-hop act Blax. Milwaukee’s own Beatallica, the internationally-known Beatles/Metallica mash-up band, will headline a show at Club Garibaldi. Landmark Lanes will host Certain Stars with Lack of Reason and Trolley. And to get around on Milwaukee Day, Bublr Bikes is offering free 30-minute rides all day long.

As for Milwaukee Day recommendations, Gohde would steer people towards Turner Hall. “I'm personally partial to the Wonder Uncovered show at Turner Hall Ballroom.” He said. “These shows, an extension of the brilliant Alverno Presents series, always showcase a terrific cross-section of Milwaukee talent, and I always walk away with a few favorite local artist. But I'd also encourage folks to check out the Harley Davidson Museum and its beautiful campus… It's a great spot to learn some history of what's made Milwaukee known across the globe.”

Check out all of the Milwaukee Day happenings here.