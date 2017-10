Join Mamie's (3300 W. National Ave.) on New Year's Eve (Friday, December 31) for a New Year's Celebration. Enjoy music provided by Marvelous Mack from 11pm until 3am. Hats, horns and champagne will be given out at midnight. At 6am there will be a continental breakfast, because Mamie's is staying open all night!

On New Year's Day you can enjoy music by Reverend Raven from 8:30pm until 12:30am.