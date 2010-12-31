On Friday, December 31, 2010 (from 6-10pm) join the Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory (The Domes) for a family celebration. This New Year's Eve Party Under Glass is set amid the Frosty Fables Holiday Floral Show, live music, magic and comedy shows. Witness the unique beauty of the Domes lit up at night! Food and beverages by Zilli's will be available for purchase. Bring the whole family and remember the newly paved path around the Show Dome makes it even easier to walk and use strollers or wheelchairs.

Adults are $15 and children are $5. Order your tickets online.