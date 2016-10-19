Nine Spooky Halloween Events in Milwaukee

× Expand Photo via Justin Henry, Flickr CC

There are so many Halloween events in Milwaukee that it’s downright frightening. Here’s hoping this list narrows down your options.

Yappy Halloween

The Iron Horse Hotel (500 W. Florida St.) invites people to take their love of dressing up their dogs to The Yard for the first annual Yappy Halloween on Oct. 23 from 2 to 7 p.m. You and your costumed pooch can partake in a variety of activities including professional photography ($10), pet caricatures, treats and a swig of dog-friendly beer (yes, dog-friendly beer!) known as Bowser Beer. Proceeds will go to Canine Cupids, a non-profit organization that puts homeless and neglected dogs in permanent homes.

Halloween Freak Show

Then join the hotel again for the Halloween Freak Show on Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. where they’ll have performances by Chandelier Circus and Brewcity Fire Brigade; music by The Kiings and a costume contest with prizes. A private party in Smyth with hors d’oeuvres, drink and performances by The Human Pincushion and Sword Swallower Sally Marvel is also available for $75 per person. You can reserve a spot in the private party by contacting Heather Korte at Hkorte@theironhorsehotel.com or by calling (414) 841-2435.

Halloween on Brady Street

Brady Street is gearing up for a street wide costume contest on Oct. 29 from 9:30 p.m. to midnight. Fourteen bars and restaurants including Casablanca, Hi Hat/Garage, La Masa and Club Brady are each holding a costume contest. Winners from each contest will represent the restaurant in a final costume contest with judging at Casablanca. Winners will be announced at midnight at Nomad World Pub for a grand prize of $1,000, second prize of $750 and third prize of $500 along with additional prizes from Bud Light and Guinness. Oh, and did I mention that there’s also $3 Bud Light and $4 Guinness?

Angst, Horror & Fun

Present Music presents a night of music and fright with Angst, Horror & Fun at the Milwaukee Art Museum (700 N. Art Museum Dr.) on Oct. 21 at 6:30 p.m. Visit MAM’s latest special exhibit, “Haunted Screens: German Cinema in the 1920s,” during its first night and then view screenings of classic and modern movie scenes including Nosferatu (1922) set to live music. The night ends with a performance by Quasimondo Physical Theatre and No/Mi/TrÅpolis with scenes from Fritz Lang’s Metropolis (1927) and accompanied by Klaus Nomi, German pop singer and operatic countertenor. Tickets are $15, $25 or $35 and can be bought at presentmusic.org or by calling (414) 271-0711.

MAM After Dark: Steampunk

Then come back to the museum for MAM After Dark: Steampunk on Oct. 28 from 8 p.m. to midnight. Explore “Haunted Screens: German Cinema in the 1920s” with Wild Card Tours lead by Anna from Gothic Milwaukee Walking Tours, listen to music by Buffalo Gospel and 88Nine’s Justin Barney, see a live performance and Collection Wild Card Tour by Quasimondo Physical Theatre, enter a team trivia game with prizes (email afterdark@mam.org to sign up), purchase metal relief works by 414 Artist Jody Emery and head to Café Calatrava Lounge for all-inclusive, themed dining (reservations required). Tickets are $12 at the door, $10 in advance and free for Milwaukee Art Museum members. For advance tickets, dining reservations and trivia sign up, head to Eventbrite now until Thurs, Oct. 27 at 5 p.m.

Ghosts Under Glass

For some family-friendly fare, look no further than Ghosts Under Glass at the Domes (524 S. Layton Blvd.) on Oct. 28 from 6 to 9 p.m. Indoor trick or treating, light shows in the Show Dome, a tour of the “Halloween Dome of Doom,” Halloween carnival games, a magician, crafts and more await guests. Admission is $8 per person and free for people ages two and under.

Haunted Central

The Milwaukee Public Library (733 N. 8th St.) is converting into an all-ages haunted house for Haunted Central on Oct. 22 from 5:57 to 10 p.m. and Oct. 23 from 1 to 5 p.m. Guests explore spooky expanses of the “Forbidden Fourth Floor,” a part of the library nobody enters. Other Halloween activities including a screening of The Blob , a candy haunted house workshop, photo booth and stargazing. Admission is free.

Nightmare on Center Street

The Riverwest Neighborhood is hosting the second annual Nightmare on Center Street on Oct. 29 from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Company Brewing, HIGH DIVE MKE, The Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts, Club Timbuktu and more fill the street with music. Also of interest is a “Dinner and a Movie” at Company Brewing (735 E. Center St.) with a screening of Alice and Wonderland (1915) with a live soundtrack performed by the DIY Chamber Music Presents from 7 to 8:30 p.m. You can get tickets for individual shows or a $15 wristband for everything. Check out the Facebook page for the full lineup.

DÃ­a De Los Muertos Festival

Celebrate Day of the Dead at Walker Square Park (S. 9th St. and W. Mineral St.) on Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Remember loved ones who passed on as you participate in the 5K run/walk, parade, art market, Aztec dance, ofrenda (shrine) making and face painting. Also enjoy a performance by Fandango de Dia de Muertos. Check the website for more information and registration for the run/walk.