From Records to Restaurants, Thiensville has it All

Thiensville may not be as showy as Mequon or as full of fests as neighboring Cedarburg, but it is a town deserving of a shout-out. For one thing, there is Stardust Records & Collectibles. For vinyl-philes, this is a must-stop collector's paradise. Stardust is a family-run business, only open on Fridays from 12 - 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., which only adds to its elusive appeal. Best to set aside the better part of the day for this one, friends. The owner, Rocky Kruegel, has been compiling records since the late 1970s, and it is no stretch to stay for hours, just in the upstairs showroom. Down in the basement, is where all the $1.00 LPs live.

Kruegel has been enjoying his stay at the Thiensville location for nine years. He estimates his current collection at about 100,000 to choose from. Kruegel never tires of 45s, finding them to be "the most mysterious." He explains that because they were often recorded in smaller quantities, you are more likely to come across something odd or different. AJ Page has happily gotten himself lost in here on more than one occasion, and walked away with some real finds, such as an original The Crickets 78 of "Oh Boy." Stardust Records & Collectibles is located at 106 S. Main St. Visit their Facebook page at Stardust Records. Kruegel will also gladly book a special appointment with you, as he's "here all the time."

After putting in some serious perusal time at Stardust, I'd recommend heading over to The Cheel, an international cuisine haven in a spiffy Victorian house directly across the street, at 105 S. Main St. Their menu is definitely eclectic, with a Nepalese flair. The Cheel offers everything from juicy petite lamb bites, served with a tangy tamarind aachar sauce, to shikar tarkari. The latter featured exquisitely spiced chicken so tender it fell off the bone. Run with savvy by husband and wife team Barkha and Jesse Daily, The Cheel is racking up the dining awards and doing a tidy business. Be sure and check out one of their signature drinks, such as the Pisco sour, the official cocktail of Peru. To make reservations for parties of 8 or more during the week, call 262-236-9463. Reservations are not available on the weekends, so plan accordingly, as there may be a wait. You can usually grab a seat at the bar, and dine there if you wish. For more pictures, hours, and backstory, visit www.thecheel.com

The car ride to Thiensville will only set you back 25 minutes, and is well worth the few extra bucks in gas for this worthwhile excursion.