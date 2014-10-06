A fundraiser to raise awareness for hunger relief will take place Nov. 2 at Rail Hall in Walker's Point. The event, called Serve Taste Give, is being organized by Serve 60, a nation non-profit aiming to increase community service and volunteerism, especially during the 60 minutes gained during Daylight Savings Time.

During the event, six local chefs will compete to create the best three-course meal using six of the preferred food items at area food banks, plus one surprise protein ingredient. They will have one hour to prepare and serve the meals, essentially giving back the hour gained from Daylight Savings Time to raise awareness for hunger. A panel of three judges will evaluate the meals, and VIP ticket holders will be able to vote for the people's choice category.

The competing chefs are Matt Kerley from Blue Jacket, Paul Zerkel from Goodkind, Daniel Jacobs from Odd Duck, Cole Ersel from Wolf Peach, Dan Van Rite from Hinterland, and Joe Muench from Maxie's, Blue's Egg and Story Hill BKC.

General admission tickets are $60, and VIP tickets are $100. The event will run from noon until 4 p.m. at 131 W, Seeboth. All proceeds from ticket sales will support Serve 60 and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.