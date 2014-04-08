Shorewood Hosts Small Plates Week

Giving local establishments the opportunity to show off their chef’s talents and creativity, and customers the chance to sample neighborhood cuisine, Shorewood presents Small Plates Week this month.

From April 22-27, customers are invited to visit any of the more than 20 participating food and beverage locations during their lunch and dinner hours and sample their small plates ranging from $3-$8. The menu includes appetizers, small entrees and desserts from the existing restaurant menu.

Some of the restaurants include Benji’s Deli and Restaurant, Nana's Asian Fusion & Sushi Bar, Falbo Brothers Pizza, Thief Wine and OakCrest Tavern.

For more information on Shorewood Small Plates Week including business hours and a specific list of available small plate items, visit shorewoodwi.com.