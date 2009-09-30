It’s one of the world’s most scenic races in the world: The Dakar Rally, an annual two-week, off-road endurance race from France to Senegal. It’s also one of the world’s most dangerous races, linked to over 45 deaths in the last 30 years. For 7915 KM , documentarian Nikolaus Geyrhalter photographed the race’s tumultuous route and interviewed the affluent, European thrill seekers who participate in the rally. Unsurprisingly, Geyrhalter found that the racers couldn’t be more different from the scores of impoverished Africans that they fly past. As these Europeans race to the south, the Africans hike by foot to the north, searching for a better life. (Through Oct. 1)