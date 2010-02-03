Ann Arbor Film Festival Touring Program

The Ann Arbor Film Festival is one of America’s longest running film festivals and also one of its most innovative, culling each year a daring selection of independent and experimental films. The festival’s two-day program for Milwaukee concludes tonight with an evening of wide-ranging short films. Highlights include Mike Maryniuk and Matthew Rankin’s Cattle Call , a four-minute look at the art of auctioneering, and Sam Green and Carrie Lozano’s Utopia, Part 3: The World’s Largest Shopping Mall , which examines the South China Mall, a monument more than two times larger than the Mall of America. For years after its unveiling, the mall is almost completely empty.