Ethnic and racial identity has always played a crucial role in rap music, so it shouldn’t be too surprisingly, then, that a collective of Asian hip-hop artists have banded together with a touring called the Asian Hip-Hop Summit. Among the rappers performing tonight, when the tour makes its Milwaukee stop at the Wicked Hop’s Jackalop Lounj at 9 p.m., are Youthinasia, Dumbgoundead and Chosen One.