The Avett Brothers forged a strong reputation for their live shows after leaving a slew of broken and mangled instruments strewn across festival stages over the past few years. Each performance features such raw, ragged intensity and desperation that witnesses wonder how exactly the instruments remain intact for more than a few numbers (not to mention how the vocal chords of each band member aren’t torn to shreds). On 2007’s Emotionalism, the group further infused their bluegrass with elements of punk and raucous folk. On stage they somehow surpass the level of emotion in their recorded output and manage to create a stomping, acoustic mash-up, even without the aid of a percussionist. They play an 8 p.m. show tonight at the Turner Hall Ballroom.