Sick of the ubiquitous indie-rock that surrounded them, in 2005 a pair of young Bostonians decided to form a band based on their love of old, crossover metal bands like Dokken and Iron Maiden. The resulting band, Bang Camaro, never exaggerates their metal leanings for comic effect like some other metal revival bands. Instead, it blends contemporary rock and glammy, ’80s metal into one natural mix. They do an 8 p.m. show tonight at the Miramar Theater with the local Beatles/Metallica cover band Beatallica opening.